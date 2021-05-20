Request Shed™ is focused on sustainable events and has set out to combat wasted marketing materials by displaying brochures and media in a self-service content hub. Built by interactive engagement specialists, Red Shed Media.

With hundreds of thousands of companies exhibiting their products and services globally each year, an obscene amount of wasted printed literature is discarded at the end of each event.

Our mission is simple. We want to reduce waste, improve consumer insights and create a greater ROI for exhibiting companies. No more handouts. No more printing. No more lost leads.

Request Shed™ digitises literature and media that will gather valuable visitor insights by capturing lead data at the same time. Guests can browse through files and instantly add them to their basket ready to send directly to their inbox. Assets such as PDFs, images and videos are made available at the touch of a button.

Key features:

Host hundreds of files on one, custom branded platform

Capture valuable leads through custom contact forms, surveys and user insights

Offline capabilities

Secure and fully GDPR compliant

Cloud based real-time analytics and actionable data

Minimise your carbon footprint whilst saving on the printing & shipping of brochures

Fully project managed

Our suite of applications offer a flexible approach:

In-person self-service kiosks on iPad devices

Touchscreen kiosks

Contactless mobile access

Remote access for virtual and hybrid events

We partner with event organisers to provide a sustainable marketing and lead generating solution that can be offered to exhibitors as part of the exhibiting package. We also work with agencies and management teams that collaborate directly with exhibiting companies.

Learn how Request Shed™ can improve your exhibiting experience and create valuable ROI from your literature and media. Get in touch to find out more.

