Protectivity’s specialist Event Insurance has been carefully curated, and underwritten by Convex, to cover a wide range of requirements within the events sector.

Protectivity is a provider of specialist event insurance. We cover thousands of individuals, micro enterprises and medium sized businesses offering a complete range of tailored insurance products to protect our customers against unforeseen events.

Experts in niche sectors, Protectivity’s specialist events insurance has been carefully curated, and underwritten by Convex, to cover a wide range of requirements within the events sector. Whether you’re an event organiser looking for a general, annual events policy or an individual stallholder at a one-off event, our policies can be tailored to suit what you need.

At Protectivity, we recognise that the devil is in the detail. You’ll find essential cover included as standard or as affordable extras. Public Liability, Employers Liability, Event Equipment Cover, Event Money Cover and Event Cancellation can be tailored to the level you require.

Simplicity for our customers, when buying insurance is a priority, at Protectivity. Our user-friendly quote form allows you to buy insurance online in minutes. Combined with an exceptional UK sales team you can be assured you’ve got comprehensive cover.

Our service has been refined for over 30 years and now over 60,000 policy holders trust us to protect them. Request a quote from Protectivity and prioritise your event protection in a few quick steps.

Contact Details:

Dovetail House

Wycombe Road

Stokenchurch

Buckinghamshire

HP14 3RQ

01494 887909

Our phone lines are open 9am to 5:30pm, Monday to Friday.

contact@protectivity.com

Protectivity.com