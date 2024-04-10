Nestled in the heart of Lincolnshire, Market Rasen Racecourse offers more than just thrilling horse racing; it boasts one of the most picturesque venues in the region. Surrounded by the stunning landscapes of the Lincolnshire Wolds, our racecourse provides the perfect backdrop for any outdoor event.

From corporate gatherings to private celebrations, company dinners to conferences, and team-building events, Market Rasen Racecourse is equipped with the flexibility and expertise to ensure your event is a resounding success. Our dedicated Event Manager will work closely with you to plan every detail, providing invaluable support on the day to ensure everything runs seamlessly.

Our flexible facilities can be tailored to suit your specific event requirements, offering a range of unique and picturesque spaces that showcase the beauty of the racecourse’s surroundings. Whether you’re hosting a formal conference or an informal team-building activity, we have the perfect setting to meet your needs.

Indulge in award-winning catering from our talented culinary team, who specialize in creating delicious menus that cater to every taste and dietary requirement. With a wide choice of flexible spaces offering stunning racecourse views, your guests will be treated to an unforgettable experience from start to finish.

Equipped with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment available for hire, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the venue, Market Rasen Racecourse ensures that your event is equipped with everything you need for success. Plus, with free car parking available for all your guests, convenience is guaranteed.

Whether you’re planning a large-scale corporate event or an intimate private gathering, Market Rasen Racecourse promises a memorable occasion set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Lincolnshire Wolds. Discover the perfect venue for your next outdoor event and let us make your vision a reality at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Contact Details:

01673 840042

marketrasenenquiries@thejockeyclub.co.ul

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen/venue-hire/what-we-do/