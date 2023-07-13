Garden Style London

A Premier supplier of innovative planting solutions for the events industry.

We collaborate with major production companies who are delivering world class events, to enhance their design with our creative planting solutions through out venues.

We pride ourselves on offering a bespoke solution to every event, where our team individually source each plant to ensure we are providing the highest quality products at the best prices.

Contact Details:

07773 140765
info@gardenstylelondon.co.uk
http://www.gardenstylelondon.co.uk

