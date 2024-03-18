Welcome to Cheltenham Racecourse, where every event is imbued with the magic of stunning views, beautiful surroundings, and an unmistakably unique setting that adds the perfect touch of wow factor. Whether you’re stepping into one of our state-of-the-art indoor spaces or embracing the picturesque grounds that have become our hallmark, Cheltenham Racecourse promises an unforgettable experience.

As the revered Home of Jump racing, Cheltenham boasts a rich history spanning centuries, filled with iconic sporting moments that have left an indelible mark on the world of horse racing. Our venue has been the backdrop for countless filming projects, including popular TV dramas, documentaries, and photo shoots, further solidifying its status as a versatile and sought-after filming location.

With a sprawling 350 acres of grassland and versatile indoor spaces, Cheltenham Racecourse offers endless possibilities for events of all sizes. From intimate gatherings for two to grand spectacles seating 2,500 in The Centaur, our venue is the canvas upon which your vision can come to life. Take a stroll around our grounds, and you’ll quickly discover why Cheltenham Racecourse is the top choice for events that demand excellence.

Over the years, we’ve had the honour of hosting national brands and iconic productions, transforming our adaptable spaces into the settings of television adverts, popular Saturday night dramas, and more. The only limit is your imagination—we thrive on pushing the boundaries and bringing your vision to life in ways that exceed expectations.

Whether you’re seeking a brief conference energizer to invigorate your audience during presentations, an engaging indoor activity to foster team bonding, or a full-day outdoor adventure in our expansive outdoor spaces, we have a wealth of recommendations tailored to your needs. At Cheltenham Racecourse, we’re not just a venue; we’re your partner in creating memorable experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Join us at Cheltenham Racecourse, where every event is an opportunity to elevate your vision and make it a reality. With our unmatched scenery, versatile spaces, and unwavering commitment to excellence, your event is sure to be nothing short of extraordinary. Experience the magic of Cheltenham Racecourse, where dreams come to life amidst the beauty of one of England’s most iconic landmarks.

Contact Details:

01242 539538

CheltenhamEvents@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/cheltenham/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/