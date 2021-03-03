Yellow Fish announce new ownership

After 18 years at the helm, Founder Maria Valentine has sold marketing and events agency, Yellow Fish, to newly-appointed MD – Laura Pace.

Launched in 2003, the Brighton-based creative agency quickly garnered a reputation for delivering innovative event and marketing solutions – grabbing the attention of big-name clients and achieving the accolade, in 2015, of one of the fastest growing female-owned small businesses. And it’s an enviable reputation that has seen the agency post year-on-year organic growth, attract some of the very best industry talent and expand its remit – delivering solutions for Dixons, Samsung, EE and PTC Therapeutics to name a few.

And whilst the pandemic has brought huge challenges for many businesses, with events and experiential agencies particularly hit hard – Yellow Fish has successfully pivoted, adapting its offer to deliver a number of brand and content-driven projects as well as large scale virtual events for clients including AXA, SITA and PTC.

“Handing over the reins to a business you have built and nurtured, and in an industry I adore, was never going to be easy.” Says Maria Valentine “But I know the time is right – and more importantly, I know that Laura is the right person to move the business forward, to write the next chapter of Yellow Fish. And whilst I will be taking some time to assess some exciting new opportunities – I will remain a part of Yellow Fish, in an advisory capacity, and will continue to be active within the industry I love and I’m excited to have more time to contribute in other areas’.

New owner, Laura Pace, joined Yellow Fish in March last year from London-based experiential agency, Hot Pickle, where she held the role of Business Director. In the eight years with the agency, Laura worked across a broad portfolio of household brands including: Magnum; Hovis, Hello Fresh and Campari.

Commenting on being the new owner of Yellow Fish, Laura says: “When I joined as MD, I was bowled over by the extraordinary talent in the agency and the quality of the work. It is hard not to fall in love with a business like Yellow Fish and when the opportunity came up to take over the business, I instinctively knew it was the right decision. Maria has built a happy, vibrant creative culture that extends to the long-term relationships we enjoy with our clients. And whilst Maria is leaving some big shoes to fill – I’m excited to continue to grow Yellow Fish, to explore new waters and consolidate its reputation as a leading independent full-service creative agency.”