Yellow Fish announce new ownership

By
Adam Parry
-
168
Maria Valentine steps back from the business but remains on the board

After 18 years at the helm, Founder Maria Valentine has sold marketing and events agency, Yellow Fish, to newly-appointed MD – Laura Pace.

Launched in 2003, the Brighton-based creative agency quickly garnered a reputation for delivering innovative event and marketing solutions – grabbing the attention of big-name clients and achieving the accolade, in 2015, of one of the fastest growing female-owned small businesses. And it’s an enviable reputation that has seen the agency post year-on-year organic growth, attract some of the very best industry talent and expand its remit – delivering solutions for Dixons, Samsung, EE and PTC Therapeutics to name a few.

And whilst the pandemic has brought huge challenges for many businesses, with events and experiential agencies particularly hit hard – Yellow Fish has successfully pivoted, adapting its offer to deliver a number of brand and content-driven projects as well as large scale virtual events for clients including AXA, SITA and PTC.

“Handing over the reins to a business you have built and nurtured, and in an industry I adore, was never going to be easy.” Says Maria Valentine “But I know the time is right – and more importantly, I know that Laura is the right person to move the business forward, to write the next chapter of Yellow Fish. And whilst I will be taking some time to assess some exciting new opportunities – I will remain a part of Yellow Fish, in an advisory capacity, and will continue to be active within the industry I love and I’m excited to have more time to contribute in other areas’.

New owner, Laura Pace, joined Yellow Fish in March last year from London-based experiential agency, Hot Pickle, where she held the role of Business Director. In the eight years with the agency, Laura worked across a broad portfolio of household brands including: Magnum; Hovis, Hello Fresh and Campari.

Commenting on being the new owner of Yellow Fish, Laura says: “When I joined as MD, I was bowled over by the extraordinary talent in the agency and the quality of the work. It is hard not to fall in love with a business like Yellow Fish and when the opportunity came up to take over the business, I instinctively knew it was the right decision. Maria has built a happy, vibrant creative culture that extends to the long-term relationships we enjoy with our clients. And whilst Maria is leaving some big shoes to fill – I’m excited to continue to grow Yellow Fish, to explore new waters and consolidate its reputation as a leading independent full-service creative agency.”

