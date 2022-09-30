If you’re looking for a virtual, hybrid or in-person event technology to host epic events, vFairs is the perfect solution.

Best of all, we are thrilled to share that we offer one of the industry’s top event tech solutions. vFairs has been named a finalist in 6 categories at this year’s Event Technology Awards:

1. Best hybrid event platform

2. Best virtual event platform

3. Best event networking technology

4. Best conference technology

5. Best exhibition technology

6. Best immersive experience

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a finalist in all six of these categories this year,” says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. “As a truly customer-centric company, we pride ourselves on developing innovations that directly address the needs of the market at that time. I believe that is what makes us one of the best virtual platforms out there for events.”

