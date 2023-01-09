Testament to its success, The Belfry Hotel and Resort has been awarded miaList Venue of the Year 2022 and England’s Leading Conference & Meeting Hotel at the World Travel Awards, making it the best meeting, conference and event venue in the UK.

Located in the Midlands, close to Birmingham city centre, The Belfry offers meeting and event spaces of all sizes accommodating small groups right up to event spaces that can hold over 400 guests. Whether you’re hosting a conference or exhibition, award ceremony or banquet, a small meeting or a private party, the spaces are versatile with different layout options, refreshments, guest Wi-Fi, and all the audio-visual equipment you need to present in style.

Many of the function spaces lead directly to the extensive 550 acres of countryside surrounding the resort, available for guests to host all types of events, from mini festivals to a range of teambuilding activities. The events team will support you to create a memorable event, focusing on every detail no matter how small.

The Belfry offers plenty of team-focussed activities to consider so delegates can enjoy time together. Team building and team recognition events are perfect for introducing a bit of healthy competition or just a fun activity to get everyone’s energy up and to help improve productivity, increase motivation and collaboration, and encourage creativity, communication, and engagement. Outdoor teambuilding events range from country pursuits including duck herding; and axe throwing, to discovering the Resort’s Woodland Walk via Segway or on an interactive treasure hunt.

The resort’s Executive Head Chef Robert Bates has previously been awarded Hotel Chef of the Year at the Hotel Cateys. The resort has a varied and high-quality food and beverage experience with a range of bars and restaurants for delegates to opt to dine from during their event. The resort can cater for all dietary requirements and continues to adapt their menus to remain in line with trends.

The resort is also home to over 300 luxurious bedrooms and suites; several restaurants and bars including The Ryder Grill and Brabazon Bar; 22 events and meetings spaces; a leisure club and The Belfry Spa; and three golf courses, including The Brabazon, are recognised as world-class and host to this year’s British Masters as well four-time host to The Ryder Cup, more than any other venue in the world.

The Belfry is located close to Birmingham International Airport and Birmingham City Centre, and easily accessible from the M6, M40 and M42, or by train at the Sutton Coldfield or Birmingham International stations with access to London in less than 70 minutes.

For more information on meetings, events, and conferences at The Belfry, please visit: https://www.thebelfry.com/meetings-events/

enquiries@thebelfry.com | 01675 238600

