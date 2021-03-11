Tribute to Julia Rutherford Silvers CSEP

Event professionals from around the world will come together on 7th April to honour the life and work of author, academic and event designer Julia Rutherford Silvers. There will be short tributes about Julia’s life and work – from her seminal publication Professional Event Coordination, to her collaboration on the Event Management Body of Knowledge (EMBOK) and her expertise in Risk Management. The opening tribute by Professor Joe Goldblatt will be followed by six bite-size sessions discussing Julia’s inimitable 6 A’s in event design. The 6 A’s event design model is followed by professionals globally and is used in education settings around the world. The convenient event start time of 16.30 BST allows event professionals to join the tribute from the West Coast of North America across to Central and Northern Europe.



The line-up of international speakers includes Professor Joe Goldblatt, Scotland; Janet Landey, South Africa; Nick Borelli, USA; Colja Dams, Germany; Tahira Endean, Canada; Dan Bolton, Dubai; Marcis Ziemins, Latvia and Dahlia El Gazzar, USA. James Morgan from the University of Westminster will be moderating and Pamela Zigomo from the University of Greenwich will be the event MC. The event takes place in the amazing new Exvo 3D virtual gamescape. This is a whole new experience in attending virtual events. This will be a truly celebratory and education event that will equip attendees with actionable ideas and inspiration for their future events.



This is a Learning Bridges event. Learning Bridges is a knowledge exchange initiative by universities who are committed to sharing events management knowledge between their institutions and with the event industry, globally. Learning Bridges institutions participating so far are the University of Brighton, University of Derby, Glasgow Caledonian University, University of Greenwich, Haaga-Helia University, University of Hertfordshire, University of Northampton, Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Salford, University of Sunderland, University of Surrey, University of Westminster, York St John University.

REGISTER TO ATTEND: https://westminsteruniversity.eventscase.com/EN/TributeJuliaRutherfordSilvers