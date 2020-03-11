Tim Draper and Other Blockchain Communities Around the World Gather Together Using Virtual Events

Teooh a global virtual events technology platform, is partnering with Blockchain communities and providing them with the tech to bring the community members together for virtual events.

“Fundamentally, the blockchain technology is decentralized… the blockchain communities are the same… so using our technology pioneers like Tim Draper have been hosting online events to bring members together,” stated Don Stein, founder of Teooh.com.

Blockchain pioneers and communities are going to usher in a new generation of finance…and we provide them with the platform where their ideas can start as friendly serendipitous conversations between members.

“With our technology, communities can come together online and feel like they are in the same room… without even needing to be in the same country,” added Stein. “Watch a speaker talk about where the industry is headed, meet other pioneers by talking to those who are sitting at your virtual table… all without leaving the comfort of your home. If you have a smartphone…. then you have a ticket to a virtual meetup.”

Advertisement

Tim Draper is amongst the list of blockchain pioneers using Teooh to bring together their community for important conversations and meetups. Tim himself has hosted multiple virtual meetups with Teooh, and his family of funds are joining in this movement. For example, Draper Gorenholm will be hosting their first event on March 11th.

Other prominent Blockchain pioneers are considering integrating Teooh into their events strategy to bring together their community as well.” For example, Helen Disney of UnblockedEvents.com has been in the industry since 2013 and has helped a ton of people along the way. She said, “the Blockchain community has always been a pioneer in finding new event models – from crowdsourcing agendas through to building ‘unconferences’ and experimenting with tokenising content. As we experience a new period of upheaval around both public health and climate-related concerns, there is an ever-greater interest in the idea of novel online event experiences. Teooh’s platform is at the heart of ideas about how we will see online event communities developing for the future.”

A variety of industry luminaries have already hosted Teooh virtual events, including Youtube Creator and Entrepreneur Bentyn Szczepan, and smaller Polish Crypto communities like Portfel Kowaiskiego. Teooh has seen interest from communities all across the world, including Poland, San Francisco, New York City, and London. With Teooh, the more global your blockchain community, the better.

We are so thrilled to help enable the blockchain industry with VR technology to bring people together.