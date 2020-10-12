Tarsus Group acquires remaining stake in Chinese joint venture

Tarsus, the global B2B media group, has announced that it has agreed to acquire one of the group’s current Chinese joint ventures, Hubei Tarsus Hope, outright.

Hubei Hope Exhibition was the first acquisition made by Tarsus in China in 2008 and saw a 50/50 joint venture established which has endured since. The venture’s portfolio is comprised of a number of B2B exhibitions held across the fast-growing markets of Central and Western China; including the Chengdu Dental Show and the biannual Zhengzhou Medical and Dental Show.

In spite of the significant impact of Covid-19 on the events industry globally, China is one of the few territories which has successfully resumed live business events in recent months. Having been postponed from earlier in the year the Hubei Tarsus Hope medical and dental events went ahead in August and witnessed strong turnouts and positive customer feedback. With many B2B events forced online in the wake of the pandemic, the successful running of in-person events in China underlines the resilience of the exhibitions industry there as well as the ongoing strength of the domestic market whilst also giving hope to the global industry of a burgeoning recovery ahead.

Commenting on the closure of the deal, Tarsus Group CEO Douglas Emslie said: “China is one of the world’s largest exhibition markets and is of great strategic importance to Tarsus Group; even more so on the back of Covid-19 with so many territories not yet operational it has been fantastic for us to run seven shows there in quick succession recently. We are delighted to have further strengthened our position in China with this acquisition; there are notable synergies between these medical and dental shows and others within portfolio and we look forward to further growing the events.”

In addition to the Hubei Tarsus Hope operation, the group also holds interests in a number of leading Chinese exhibitions such as Music China, Hometex, the Automotive Aftermarket Industry and Tuning Fair (AAITF), Touch China, China Aid and SIUF The International Brand Underwear Fair.