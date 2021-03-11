Strata enhance leadership by appointing three new board members.

Strata Creative Communications, a leading independent brand experience agency, has strengthened its leadership by appointing three long serving members of the team to the board, as part of its ongoing plans to grow and challenge the larger more established agencies in the industry.

Giles Cattle, Andrea Bishop and Paul Querfurth have all been appointed as board directors. With responsibility for Creative, Strategy and Business Development; Live and Virtual Events; and Public and Consumer Engagement respectively. They join the four founding board members.

Their wealth of knowledge and experience in the events industry brings new expertise to the boardroom, and will lead a more strategic structure within Strata, thus opening opportunities for more staff to progress.

The new structure reflects the changes seen by the agency, where clients are planning a new events portfolio that includes virtual and digital solutions as standalone communication methods, rather than being a temporary solution to the current situation.

Having specialists in event delivery, strategy, and engagement at board level ensures clients receive a cohesive offering from the agency, which ultimately results in business efficiencies for their brand.

Simon Hambley, chief executive officer, Strata comments: “Pre Covid19, Strata were growing rapidly. Our strategy to offer more of what every client needs through one touchpoint and deliver creative excellence, brand consistency, and business efficiency, was delivering successful results for our clients.

“These appointments were always part of our plan to expand our leadership team and devolve control, following the success of our integration. Being appointed to the board at Strata builds on continued active involvement with clients day-to-day, and adds renewed energy and more ideas to the board, to continue to deliver better for clients, and the agency.

“While 2020 was a challenging year for all businesses in our sector, our long-term goals have not changed. We have continued to deliver for all our clients, both virtually and physically. The turmoil has accelerated the shift to digital and Strata were well placed to exploit this. We predict that once the vaccine is distributed successfully, we will see a marked return to face-to-face events, alongside hybrid and virtual, and we are armed with new ways to deliver better ROI, better engagement, and better reach. We are preparing now for that future opportunity.”