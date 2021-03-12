Stars show their support for the collapsing live events supply chain

· Sir Mick Jagger, Midge Ure, Katherine Jenkins, Paul Whitehouse, Angus Deayton, Griff Rhys Jones, Biffy Clyro, James Bay, Simon Callow and many, many more speak out in support

· TEXTING TEXTING ONETWO appeal launches through industry charity Backup

· Announcement follows research showing 40 per cent of businesses won’t survive until 1 June and 1/3 of employees have already left the sector

Industry collective #WeMakeEvents today announces a powerful new video campaign to highlight the ongoing hardship and struggles of the live events supply chain.

Supported by some of the biggest stars in music, comedy and theatre – the campaign aims to raise awareness of 700,000 people in the supply chain, almost all of whom haven’t been able to work for twelve months. The campaign also launches TEXTING TEXTING ONETWO, an appeal to raise funds for these highly skilled people through industry charity Backup.



Providing their video messages of support, with an introduction by Simon Callow, artists include; Sir Mick Jagger, Katherine Jenkins, Midge Ure, James Bay, Biffy Clyro, Enter Shikari, Griff Rhys Jones, Christopher Eccleston, Paul Whitehouse, Angus Deayton, Lucy Porter, Stephen K Amos, Deborah Frances-White, Kevin Day, The Kooks, Sam Fender, Feeder plus the launch of a new music video by Frank Turner, all of whom explain how, without expert technicians, transporters, logistics experts, caterers, riggers and production staff, live events cannot return.

These are the people behind the scenes that ensure that the show must go on and work across festivals, corporate events, theatre, sporting ceremonies and many other cultural events. This is a £70 billion UK market, and without support, 40 per cent of businesses risk folding as 1/3 of employees also reveal they have left the sector according to the latest #WeMakeEvents survey. It’s under severe threat of collapse which will prevent any return of live events in the short-term.



Frank Turner comments: “The problem extends across the whole live events sector, with many in the events supply chain having been completely overlooked for financial support. The fact that anticipated events in August and July are sold out is testament to the Nation’s need to enjoy live events again but we need those highly-skilled people in order to deliver these events. Right now, many of them need financial support to get them through to a time where they can do that for us and earn again.”

Griff Rhys Jones comments: “They have worked for us, now it’s time we worked for them.”

Simon Callow, Patron and Ambassador for charity Backup comments: “It has been humbling to receive the thanks from some of the families where the financial support made a difference to them paying the bills that month. The situation for many is financially devastating and heart-breaking. Thank you to anyone who donates -just whatever you can afford, if everyone who loves live events texts ONETWO* and donate whatever you can, it really adds up and helps so many people.”

*To make a one-off donation, text the word ONETWO followed by the amount you want to donate to 70085 – for example to donate £5 text ONETWO5 to 70085.