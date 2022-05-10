Spiro, an agency under the GES Collective, names Amber Braband vice president, people & culture

Spiro™, a brand experiences agency within the GES collective, has appointed Amber Braband its vice president, people & culture. In her new position, Braband will design and implement practices that enhance company culture and encourage inclusivity, diversity and belongingness companywide.

Braband brings to the table a broad understanding of human behavior, which she’ll use to implement programs and efforts that boost productivity, influence employee attitudes and encourage positive behavioral change.

“We’re big believers that success starts from within,” said Spiro global president Jeff Stelmach. “We know our workforce performs best when it feels happy, seen and valued, and that’s where Amber really steps up to the plate.”

In addition to helping Spiro maintain high morale and a strong company culture, Braband also plays a pivotal role in recruiting, developing and modernizing the agency’s professional talent and identifying new opportunities for employee engagement and growth. She will also spearhead efforts when it comes to implementing strategies and delivering a highly personalized employee experience.

“I’ve long admired the efforts of GES, and I’m eager and excited to sign onto the Spiro side of things,” Braband said. “When employees feel valued and acknowledged, they’re more likely to be productive and successful. That’s why we’re working hard to encourage positive behavioral change through providing learning opportunities and action plans around continuous feedback that support our growing workforce.”

Braband assumes the VP, people & culture role effectively immediately.