Socio Launches Integrated Streaming Solution to Help Event Organizers Level Up Virtual and Hybrid Event Production

Today, Socio announced the launch of Socio Streaming, a fully integrated solution with StreamYard that gives event organizers powerful tools for leveling up virtual and hybrid event production.

Socio Streaming was designed to address the evolving needs of the event community. After the industry pivoted to virtual events in March, many organizers relied on meeting platforms that were never designed for events. With the realization that virtual events will remain dominant heading into 2021, organizers are looking for self-serve solutions for producing professional, TV-quality events.

“This is a game changer as Socio is the first-ever platform to offer a native, end-to-end integration with StreamYard,” said Yarkin Sakucoglu, Socio CEO and Co-founder. “It’s simple, reliable, and packed full of amazing features. With Socio Streaming, you no longer need to be a tech genius to put on a high-production-value event.”

After entering the Socio Platform, users can launch Socio Streaming with the click of a button. Because it’s fully integrated within the Socio Platform, the user doesn’t have to log in or set up an additional account, offering a truly seamless experience.

“The ultimate goal of Socio Streaming is to help event organizers who may not have the budget for a full-service AV company achieve high-quality production results with a self-serve option,” Sakucoglu said. “We extensively tested streaming solutions and nothing compares to what StreamYard brings to the table, both from a user-experience perspective and the quality of the stream.”

Once in Socio Streaming, the admin can fully brand the live stream and add colors, logos, lower-thirds, GIFs, sponsor commercials, and even pre-recorded video.

Admins can bring up to 10 people into the broadcast simultaneously, and choose from multiple templated views to change the orientation of the speakers and moderators.

Socio’s native chat feature is visible in the “backstage,” so speakers can follow along even while not in the live broadcast.

For real-time audience engagement, admins can highlight a question or comment from the chat during the live broadcast, or type out a call to action and add it to the live stream in a single click.

Socio’s end-to-end event management platform is backed by a world-class NPS score of 77, an award-winning customer success team with an average response time of 15 minutes or less, and the premium Orange Glove Service offering that places a dedicated Socio representative within a client’s event team to help design, build, and execute their events.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, and with global offices in San Francisco and Istanbul, Socio’s customers include Google, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Comcast, Pinterest, The National Institutes of Health, and Harvard University, along with other major enterprises, member-based associations, and event organizers.