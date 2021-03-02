Smart Group appoints Chloe Jackson as managing director

As the events industry begins to blossom following the announcement of the government’s latest road map, Smart Group are delighted to announce the appointment of their new managing director, an internal promotion of Chloe Jackson (nee Martin).

Jackson steps into the role with immediate effect having begun her journey with the Group almost seven years ago, joining Moving Venue as senior events manager shortly before Smart Group acquired the brand. From there she has enjoyed a meteoric rise, including positions as head of sales, sales director and deputy managing director of the catering division before her latest promotion.

Greg Lawson CEO of Smart Group first met Chloe when judging the Rising Star at the Event Awards 2014 which Chloe went on to win and comments ‘When I met Chloe for the Event Awards, her presentation was just outstanding. Her level of verve, passion and confidence was mesmeric and as she left the room, I spoke the famous last words of “You will work for me one day”. She has excelled in every single role that she has held and in the last challenging year, has stood shoulder to shoulder with me as we have battled through this pandemic together. I am delighted that she now holds the appropriate title.’

Commenting on her appointment Jackson said: “To think that almost 8 years ago, I sat in the audience of the Event Awards 2013 watching Smart Group win award after award following their role as caterer for the London 2012 Olympics, and here I now am leading them into the future alongside Greg. The last year has taught me so much, and with the light finally glistening at the end of the tunnel, I look forward to bouncing back with an incredible team of individuals. I am very proud to work for a progressive organisation, who have always placed talent and determination above age and gender.”