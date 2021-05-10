Simon Beresford announced as new creative director at Counterculture as plans revealed to expand events portfolio

As practitioners across the corporate, public and not-for-profit world begin gearing up for the return of live events, Counterculture Partnership LLP is delighted to announce the appointment of internationally-renowned production designer and screen content director, Simon Beresford, as its Creative Director.

Counterculture helps cultural, educational and creative organisations to plan, manage and thrive.

Already an established associate of Counterculture, Simon will now bring his experience fully to bear as a partner and creative director. A successful production designer in film and television, Simon production designed Another Year by Mike Leigh. Other production design credits include Out of Season with Dennis Hopper, Bradford Riots for Channel 4, the Long Walk to Finchley and the Song of Lunch with Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman for the BBC. Simon also designed the studio set for the BBC’s coverage of the 2012 Olympics.

Taking up his new role as partner, Simon said:

“Working with Counterculture is going to be exciting because this is an organisation that really understands the creative narrative and the bigger picture. Working in film and theatre, the telling of the story, the colour, the texture, the shape and how you present that to the world is central. The same applies to events. It’s not just about putting on a great event. We owe it to our clients to ask how an event will really engage with people and how it will be something that they will remember for the rest of their lives. I am more than excited to be part of Counterculture, working with clients to deliver genuinely unforgettable experiences.”

Advertisement

Tom Watson, president of Counterculture, welcomed Simon’s appointment as follows:

“I am delighted to announce Simon Beresford’s appointment as creative director and partner at Counterculture. The coming months are going to be an exciting but challenging period for all sectors who are planning physical events. Innovation and creativity will be more important than ever before. As we expand our portfolio in this area with the launch of our new events prospectus we are exceptionally fortunate to have someone of Simon’s calibre leading this work.”

Richard Godfrey, executive producer at Viacom – MTV Networks, Disney, added:

“I’ve worked with Simon for over twenty years on live and broadcast events, and have always very much enjoyed the experience. Simon’s creative flair and enthusiasm have always worked well to drive creative ideas and outcomes for a great many projects. His ideas are always fresh; and bring a theatrical edge and narrative arc that brings extra value to any live event. Clients and performers alike always appreciate Simons creative input and accomplished design sensibility; and I really enjoy working with him as a producer. I wish him all the best with Counterculture.”

Counterculture works with a range of clients including arts organisations, musicians, venues and brands to plan and deliver truly amazing events and spectacles. Projects have included an inclusive festival event for the Mayor of London in 2019 which helped drive the #LondonisOpen campaign. The event gained attention from across Europe and featured on BBC news.