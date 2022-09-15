Robbie Henchman appointed President, Global Partnerships – IMG Events, IMG Media & On Location

Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company, announced today Robbie Henchman has been promoted to President, Global Partnerships – IMG Events, IMG Media and On Location.

In addition to leading Global Partnerships teams across the three groups, the new role will see Henchman, who was previously Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for IMG, work alongside Endeavor’s senior leadership team to maximize partnership alliances for all of the company’s divisions and business units. He will report directly to Paul Caine, President of IMG Events and On Location, with additional responsibilities into IMG Media which is run by Adam Kelly.

Henchman will continue to oversee the IMG Events international offices in North America, Europe, APAC, and MENA, and the leads of IMG’s sports events sub-divisions across Golf, Tennis, Football, Action & Winter Sports, and Rugby will now report into him.

Mark Shapiro, President of Endeavor, said: “Robbie’s deep global expertise and wide-ranging personal network of key relationships, built over 25 years at IMG, have made an invaluable contribution to our organization. Under Robbie’s leadership and with his track record of connecting Endeavor’s businesses to drive maximum value for our clients and owned assets, we are confident that all businesses that rely on our Global Partnerships team will benefit tremendously from this new appointment.”

Henchman was credited with creating the Women’s World Cup of Golf in 2000, as well as bringing Tiger Woods to China for the first time in 2001. He and his team in Asia were responsible for much of IMG’s early growth in APAC, including the company’s 20-year joint venture with the Asian Tour, the development of the LPGA’s footprint in Asia and HSBC’s world-renowned golf programs. Over the past decade, his efforts have reached far beyond golf to impact IMG’s tennis, football, mass participation and arts & entertainment events, as well as Endeavor businesses like UFC and its marketing agency 160/90.