Registration opens for The Meetings Show

Visitor registration is now open for The Meetings Show – the UK’s leading platform for the world’s meetings and events community.

The Meetings Show, which has been rescheduled to October due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, will run a comprehensive, interactive virtual element alongside the live event to keep business meetings and events professionals connected and informed, wherever they are in the world.

Registration is open for the live show – taking place at Olympia London on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 October – and the virtual experience, which will run on October 19, 20 and 21.

Exhibitors from destinations around the globe, leading hotel groups and venues, and technology suppliers will be at this year’s show to connect with pre-qualified buyers, both in-person and virtually.

Advertisement

The show’s education programme will benefit from this year’s new hybrid format, featuring sessions with leading industry experts on key topics such as technology, designing online events and plant-based meetings, and insight from some of the world’s biggest names in events, delivered live at Olympia London and virtually.

Following registration and the qualification process, attendees’ details will be seamlessly integrated into the show’s new online platform that will reveal a comprehensive range of useful services designed to be accessed before, during and after the show.

All registered attendees can create a personalised profile, integrating their key details and social network profiles, to help facilitate new connections and even better engagement.

Based on each attendee’s profile, the intuitive digital platform uses AI to recommend exhibitors to pre-qualified buyers and manage schedules. Attendees of The Meetings Show at Olympia London will be able to arrange face-to-face meetings with exhibitors, book spaces at the insightful education sessions and receive timely automatic reminders to ensure key appointments or sessions are not missed.

The same platform will be accessible to pre-qualified buyers who are unable to physically attend the show. Here, they can attend one-to-one-meetings with exhibitors, access live and on-demand education content designed specifically for a virtual audience and engage in instant chat networking to stay connected with the world’s meetings and events community.

The Meetings Show Event Director Jack Marczewski, said: “We’re really excited to be offering a hybrid format for this year’s show and have been working behind the scenes to deliver an event that will connect, inspire and engage the business meetings and events community whether they plan to attend physically or virtually..

“We have a large number of exhibitors lined up to meet with buyers and an education programme planned that I can promise you will not want to miss, along with networking opportunities and more.”

Visitor registration for The Meetings Show is open now – visit http://www.themeetingsshow.com/register