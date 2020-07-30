Raccoon Events Launches The National Snow Show – the new home for snow

Raccoon Events, the brains behind the award-winning National Running Show and newly launched National Outdoor Expo, has launched the UK’s only National Snow Show. Set to take place at the NEC in Birmingham 23-24 October 2021, the event will be a mecca for winter sports enthusiasts providing a comprehensive retail experience, a first-class speaker line-up and a plethora of impressive interactive features under one roof.

The two-day event, set across 8,000 sqm, will play host to some of the snow scene’s biggest names including Kate Ormerod, Billy Morgan, Jamie Nicholls, Ed Drake and Sir Ranulph Fiennes, who will lead a packed schedule of inspirational and educational talks on the Snow Stage and workshops in the Snow Skills Cabin, providing new and experienced skiers and snowboarders with an armoury of information and advice to get started or advance in their chosen winter sport.

The Show, which is expected to play host to over 10,000 winter sport enthusiasts, over 140 exhibitors presenting all the brands any consumer could want, will provide retailers with the perfect opportunity to speak directly to consumers, helping kit them out with the right gear for the winter season ahead. Retail Street will offer a collection of carefully selected brands the opportunity to be part of this unique retail experience. As well as the latest gear and kit, resorts, destinations, and tour operators will be on site to help plan, offer advice and book the perfect winter adventure.

The event will also house a host of interactive features including an Exhibitors Lounge in partnership with MTN, Rail Jam dry slope, Rider’s Lounge, Shred Stage providing dance offs and demonstrations, Skate Mini Ramp, Alpine Après Bar with live music and a Good Vibes Après Party on Saturday night.

Stephen Morgan, passionate snowboarder, snowsport enthusiast and Managing Director of the Active Division at Raccoon Events commented: “The aim of the show is to unite the UK snowsport scene by bringing together retail, destinations and the community to inspire participation. The mountains are ours, we need to protect them and make them as accessible as possible for all to enjoy. This thinking is the basis for the strategic pillars the event’s foundations are built on; sustainability, participation and retail.

“We already have a host of key partners and supporters lined up for the event including; Mountain Trade Network, Ski Club GB, GB Snowsport, Eurosport, Graystone Action Sports, Snowsport England, Snow-Camp, POW and look forward to working collaboratively with brands across the market to create the must attend event in the winter sports calendar. Exhibitors will be given an exclusive opportunity to network at our industry drinks event on the Friday before the show, sponsored by Ski Club GB.”

Ian Findlay, talent development lead for Snowsport England and sports commentator said: “It’s great to hear about the National Snow Show in 2021. Having a place where the whole industry can get together to celebrate and promote our great sport is exciting and a positive step for the Snowsport Industry. We are sure our membership will look forward to this new event in the Snowsport calendar.”

For more information about The National Snow Show visit www.nationalsnowshow.com