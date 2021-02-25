Prolific sibling duo join forces to supercharge events industry

Prolific Manchester sibling duo Neil Lofthouse and Steph Cooper have announced a new joint venture, Square Fish Events, looking to supercharge the events industry.

Square Fish Events looks to connect, engage and excite, creating unique and unforgettable experiences for clients. From curating live, immersive events, concept design and entertainment, Square Fish Events will manage the full scope of work required to create and produce events of all scales.

Following the events of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, Square Fish Events adapted its offering to include a brand-new virtual and engagement concept – BoxSpoke.

BoxSpoke was designed with the idea to upgrade regular Zoom meetings, level up virtual conferences or for businesses to send special thank yous to their team. Every box is bespoke and designed to fit each brand, culture and brief. From branded keepsakes, delicious gourmet treats, beverages, goodies and even live interactive experiences. Square Fish Events has already delivered over 3000 boxes throughout the U.K and Europe.

Square Fish Events also moved into the realm of the virtual events, offering virtual company updates and team engagement, with wellbeing, mental health and fun at the forefront of everything delivered.

The team behind Square Fish Events, siblings Neil Lofthouse and Steph Cooper have a combined wealth of event and business experience between them, spanning over 15 years.

Having had a successful 10-year career as a performer on stages across the world, Lofthouse made the move into the management side of the entertainment and events industry in 2012.

Landing a job as an event producer, Lofthouse moved to Australia where he worked in the corporate and private sector, delivering over 500 unique events. In 2017, he returned to the UK, and was soon snapped up by the iconic Albert Hall as Head of Events. The venue would see Lofthouse triple revenue, whilst his passion for delivering immersive and exceptional events would grow.

After 20 years as a successful recruitment business owner, Cooper was ready for a new venture that would combine her passion for people, entertaining and desire to launch a family business. Her years as a recruitment business owner saw her delivering recruitment and engagement to global brands and improving employee engagement and candidate experience.

Photo by Jack Kirwin -JK Photography-

Speaking on the launch, Neil Lofthouse said: “Square Fish Events is the culmination of countless conversations between myself and Steph, where we realised that creating an events business was something we absolutely had to do. We’re completely blown away by the reception so far and what we’ve managed to achieve, even during lockdown.”

Steph Cooper added: “This is a dream come true, to work alongside Neil and be doing something that we’re both passionate about. We wanted to create something unique, that places family and family values at the heart of everything we do. We want to work with integrity and pride, but also be bold and empower each other to take an idea and run with it. We’ve really enjoyed engaging with our current and prospective client portfolio so far and look forward to driving the business forward.”

Square Fish Events will launch its new website on Thursday 25th February, created by Manchester based marketing collective Cuttin Edge Digital.

Square Fish Event looks to inspire creativity, confidence and belief. The family-run events business will provide custom event services, from corporate, virtual, live and immersive events.