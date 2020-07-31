Our #OneCommunity Virtual Event Platform is Live!

Conference Compass is beyond thrilled to announce that, after months of hard work and dedication, the most powerful platform for virtual and live events is launching today! You can now effortlessly turn your events into empowering experiences with your own inclusive, intuitive, and customisable #OneCommunity Virtual Event Platform.

“When the pandemic hit the spring conference season and most of our customers had no choice but to cancel or postpone their events, we decided to expand our development team and focus all our efforts on extending our platform to fully support virtual and hybrid events. Now, you can grow and engage your audiences as one community, 365 days a year!” – Jelmer van Ast, Founder, and CEO

Our #OneCommunity Virtual Event Platform offers live-streaming and audience engagement of moderated sessions: supporting live-streaming or pre-recorded speakers, slides with integrated polling, moderated Q&A, panel sessions, and recording for on-demand access. It also includes support for live-streaming and engagement of poster presentations, round-table meetings, and one-to-one private meetings.

Our #OneCommunity Virtual Event Platform offers a number of unbeatable benefits:

It’s cloud-based: directly from the browser, without the need to install any software.



It’s fully integrated with our association and event app platform and easy to use, offering a complete user-experience for attendees, speakers, sponsors, and organizers.



And it provides access for attendees on any device, from a full-screen web application on your laptop or desktop computer to a native mobile app, for smartphones and tablets.

“A smart choice that saves you time and increases your impact.” – Natali Popova, Marketing Manager

Unite your online and live audiences around an interactive programme, increase the interaction between attendees, speakers, and sponsors and capture actionable real-time analytics. Our #OneCommunity Virtual Event Platform offers incredible networking features and immense value to all stakeholders involved in your virtual and live events. Contact us for a personalized Demo!

