OnePlan is now free for anyone to plan an event site

Event site planning platform OnePlan is now free to use for anyone to plan an event. OnePlan gives event and festival organisers the ability to design their event site easily in one platform, enabling real-time collaboration for colleagues, partners, suppliers and any stakeholder. Whatever you want to plan on a map, you can now do it for free in OnePlan.

OnePlan recently won Best Event Management Platform and Best Festival Technology at the 2021 Event Tech Awards – the second year in a row the company has won the Best Festival Technology award.

To create your free event plan, simply click here to sign up. No payment details are needed – just one click to start planning your event.

Plan anything on a map

OnePlan allows you to design anything you want on a map. Over 5,000 events have been created on OnePlan – including school fetes, weddings, hot air balloon festivals, beach events, music festivals, triathlons, Premier League and NBA sports, the British Grand Prix and many other major events.

OnePlan’s functionality is easy to use. Simply select your location, then place the objects you want from the left-side menu.

There are over 500 objects to choose from in OnePlan to place on your event site – including fencing and barriers, traffic cones, navigation signs, stages, stewards, fire engines, carousels, food and drink stalls, and so much more. The platform has a range of intelligent tools for event organisers to measure areas and routes, as well as to manage crowds – including for social distancing – with automated arrival and exit calculators.

Andras Palinkas, Production Manager at Rat Race, organisers multiple festivals. He says, “OnePlan is the ideal, all-in-one solution for us. Having one, all-encompassing event plan for any stakeholder to view, streamlines our process and saves us a lot of time.”

Plan your free event

Anyone can now plan one event, completely for free, in OnePlan. These short training videos are a great way to learn how to best use the platform.

OnePlan Founder and CEO Paul Foster says: “Empowering event planners to create better events in a simpler way has always been at the core of OnePlan’s mission. Now this is possible for everyone for free – for whatever type or size of event you’re planning.

OnePlan launched their free version this week.

“OnePlan will help you design a safe and successful event – we’re excited to see the amazing events our users will create.”

Want to start planning your free event? Simply click here to start!