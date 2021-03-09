New company 3D-VR LiVE launch the virtual events platform

Virtual or hybrid. Be live events specialists… adaptable and spontaneous.

“This is the first platform I have seen where you actually feel like you’re attending a ‘real’ event from your computer”

3D-VR LiVE has been developed by event professionals, to provide hosts and attendees with the most personal and adaptable virtual event experience. The spontaneity of a live event has been recreated with an abundance of cutting edge features and host controls.

Versatile, bespoke events are simple to create and adapt in real time as the show evolves. With easy personal interactions throughout and the freedom for your attendees to roam, engage and digest content as they choose.

Advertisement

Transform the experience from virtual to real, by communicating directly with attendees whilst interacting with content.

3D-VR LiVE seamlessly weaves bespoke 3D environments, interactive virtual content and hosted video chat tours within the same platform. The backend of the platform has been built to accept any web based app or integration for complete flexibility in building your event.

Who is 3D-VR LiVE for?

3D-VR LiVE enables any size event to host and live stream to their audience and make 1-2-1 , group or global connections, e.g. exhibitions, conferences, product launches, festivals, webinars, meetings and training.

The virtual events platform has been developed for virtual and hybrid event organisers, event management and in-house live event coordinators to bespoke design their events.

The 3D-VR LiVE team has 60 years combined live events experience and platform creation has been approached from this unique perspective. The values of flexibility, calmness and innovative thinking have formed the basis of 3D-VR LiVE.

Organisers and attendees, choose your own adventure

3D-VR LiVE LTD, BRISTOL, UK

Contacts: Co-Founders Anthony Smith and Aaron Dewey Tel: 0117 9902390

Email: demo@3dvrlive.co.uk Website: 3dvrlive.co.uk

SPONSORED CONTENT