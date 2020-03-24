NEC Group events donate to local causes

In partnership with NEC Group venues, the NEC and the ICC, two event organisers have donated their event food to good causes. Tropic Skincare donated all fresh food, due to be consumed at their bi-annual event at the NEC, to Real Junk Food Project Birmingham, whilst BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT donated 250 lunches, due to be provided to delegates of their Skills for a Digital World 2020 event at the ICC, to Lozells Methodist Community Centre.

Both good causes support Birmingham based communities. Real Junk Food Project Birmingham takes food that is going to waste and produces healthy, nutritious meals for all on a ‘Pay-As-You-Feel’ basis. Lozells Methodist Community Centre is a Methodist church and community centre, and part of the centre’s activities include receiving food donations and distributing it to the local homeless community.

The two-day event at the NEC for Tropic Skincare was a focal point in the company’s calendar and due to be delivered by Pandora Events. Carlton Connell, Operations Director at Tropic Skincare, requested as soon as the event was cancelled due to coronavirus that the food be distributed to those in need. He said: “It’s great that something positive can come out of such a sad situation. The NEC team were excellent and supportive in making donation arrangements.”

Vanessa Carter, Events Director for Pandora Events, commented: “This was a fabulous idea to be able to support our client on. It’s in line with their whole business approach, so we expect nothing less.”

The one-day conference at the ICC for BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, was aimed at addressing the skills needs for society’s most vulnerable people – supporting them with the digital skills to thrive in a society reliant on technology. The event was to bring together educators, local authorities and employers on how they can play their part in helping adults in society and those who are in non-digital roles at work, gain a better digital understanding.

Carl Harris, Group Marketing Director at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said: “We are delighted that we could work with the ICC and Amadeus to donate our event lunches to Lozells Methodist Community Centre for distribution to the homeless at a time when society needs to pull together. The purpose of our conference was to discuss adult education and action to enhance the livelihoods of potentially vulnerable individuals, so it’s wonderful that we were still able – in a small way – to help a vulnerable group through alternative efforts. We are also pleased to confirm we are looking to deliver the content of our conference through alternative digital formats in the near future”.

NEC Group caterer, Amadeus, undertook the packaging process and arranging the delivery operation for both donations. Marc Frankl, Food & Beverage Director for Amadeus, commented: “We are pleased that we could support these food donations to local good causes, making the best we can out of what is an unprecedented situation.

“Catering for more than 10million people each year, Amadeus has a strong focus on sustainability practices across all venues, including the NEC and ICC. We’re always looking to make a positive impact in the communities in which we operate, with the food donation continuing our zero to landfill commitment and focus on supporting local businesses and charities.”

For more information about Real Junk Food Project Birmingham, please visit: trjfpbrum.com

For more information about Lozells Methodist Community Centre, please visit: lozellsmc.co.uk

