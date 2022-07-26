Max Fellows teams up with industry heavyweights to launch allpoints – a next generation, independent and strategic consultancy for the creative and events industry

Sarah Speake

Max Fellows launches allpoints alongside industry heavyweights and former colleague Nick Robinson (former Clive Agency owner), Sarah Speake (former Google European CMO) and Sharon Kersley (former Head of Events at Sky) amongst other diverse top talent to form the next-generation brand and events business consultancy!

Building on the success of his original consultancy business founded in 2020, Max has been successfully delivering commercial growth and support for clients ranging from Wonder, Secret Cinema, Brands at Work through to Bearded Kitten, Matter and PSP AV to name but a few. David Woodcock, MD at PSP AV says “Max and the team have provided excellent insight and advice for us as a business. In a time of such disruption within our industry, it has been incredibly beneficial to have this support in accelerating the growth of the business. In addition, Max made invaluable contributions and guiding input in developing and launching our new studio offering which has been a huge success adding to our accelerated growth.”

Now, having worked with some of the biggest brands, businesses and agencies, Max recognised that a new and emerging set of challenges are being faced by business owners. Some of the most frequent include, market relevance, staffing, market uncertainty, supply chain shortages, brand identity, Inflation and clarity on methods and options for acquisition and exit.

These challenges, amongst others, reinforce the core offering and unique approach of the new allpoints strategic consultancy. Max Fellows, founder shared “there are currently no independent consultative offerings available in the creative and events industry that take such a bespoke approach, whilst being backed up with the current and relevant depth and breadth of experience that allpoints has. The needs and levels of support required by agencies, brands and businesses have changed dramatically over recent years. In addition, we’ve also seen a significant shift in focus and urgency of businesses wanting to achieve their ambitions, be that growth, an acquisition, or an exit – which is where we come in.”

allpoints delivers strategic support across 5 vertical service offerings. These are HR, Culture and D&I, Brand and Marketing, Leadership, Operations and Processes, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Exits, Non-Executive Director services and lastly Commercial Growth and Sales. Every new relationship starts with a strategic business review which produces a comprehensive report and prioritised roadmap to success. A tailored allpoints team is then curated to deliver the required help, meaning clients get a completely bespoke team, only investing in the services they require in order to fulfil their full potential.

To find out more about allpoints or to get in touch visit www.fromallpoints.co.uk

