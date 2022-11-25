Manchester Central adds £52.1m to Greater Manchester economy since April

Business events are continuing to aid the economic recovery of Greater Manchester, according to the latest figures released today by Manchester Central.

In its latest quarterly update, Manchester Central reported that delegate spend was up 33 percent, as visitors to events held at the venue spent £1.046m onsite and contributed over £13m to the local economy between July and September 2022.

Since April, delegates have contributed a total £52.1m to Greater Manchester through expenditure at restaurants, bars, hotels and transport as a direct result of attending events.

The report also revealed that in the latest trading quarter, the venue welcomed 52,328 visitors to a range of national and international conferences, exhibitions and gala dinners including One Young World, The European Society for Clinical Virology, Northern Fashion Week and Professional Beauty North.

The results signal Manchester Central’s continued recovery post-Covid and its intrinsic value to the wider city-region.

Shaun Hinds, CEO at Manchester Central, commented,

“The figures we are seeing in our quarterly reports, including the significant increases in delegate spend per head, are comforting and demonstrate that there is a strong appetite for large events in the North West.

““Furthermore with our total revenue up £1m year-to-date on pre-Covid figures, it is clear that we are rebuilding at a steady pace after nearly three years of unprecedented economic difficulties. These results will provide the events sector – and the region – with a quiet confidence in its recovery going forward.”

With over 23,000m² of space and a capacity of over 10,000, the city’s largest business events venue continues to showcase its breadth over the final quarter of the calendar year, hosting large scale events including the International Congress of the European Hernia society, Manchester Art Fair and last Friday’s Rugby League World Cup Wheelchair Final, which achieved a world record attendance for the sport.

In December, Vivid Experiences’ Christmas Party World will also return to the venue and is expected to welcome around 25,000 visitors.