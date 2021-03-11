Looking at the spoils of Play.Fund.Win

Dan Schofield studied event management in Leeds. He went on to work for Salford City Council before moving to the Middle East with QMDI.

Dan came back to the UK for a job as advance project manager with the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic torch relays. Then, chronologically, he was head of event delivery and finishes manager at the Tour de France 2014, head of ops with Manchester City and head of venue operations across town at Manchester Utd.

That weight of experience led Dan Schofield to launch digital charity initiative Play.Fund.Win last October, a timely cash free business designed to pay for events of all sizes and their fans.

In this episode, Dan discusses the ambition behind the idea, the benefits it brings to both sides of the digital ticket – every pot is split 50/50 between event and winners – and, crucially, how the system works.

