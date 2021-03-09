Key Appointment to Montgomery Group ‘Design & Build Division’

The ‘Design & Build Division’ within global events company, Montgomery Group, has announced a key appointment to its marketing team. Zoe Wooster joins the team as portfolio marketing manager.

Wooster joins from Futurebuild where she spent three years as marketing manager and played an integral role in taking the sustainable built environment event independent.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Montgomery’s ‘Design & Build Division’, having postponed each event within the portfolio due to the global pandemic, and following on from the Government’s ‘roadmap to recovery’ which aims to unlock the UK’s live events industry from June.

Wooster’s new portfolio will see her lead the marketing for FIT Show & Visit Glass, the UK’s only dedicated B2B trade shows for the glass and glazing industry. FIT Show draws an audience of 10,000 across three days and is scheduled to take place at the NEC from Sunday September 26 – 28, 2021.

Advertisement

W Exhibition & Elements complete the portfolio, returning to the NEC from February 6 – 9 2022 and drawing a B2B trade visitor audience of 10,000 seeking the latest joinery and furniture manufacturing solutions.

Wooster has a wealth of experience spanning 15 years within live events across the built environment sector, with a particular focus on sustainability. As well as marketing for Futurebuild, Zoe’s past roles have seen her work across events such as CIH Exhibition, Homes, RESI Conference and Awards (part of the Property Week portfolio) and The Property Awards.

Speaking about her appointment as Design & Build portfolio marketing manager, Zoe Wooster said:“Like so many people, I’ve missed the buzz you get when you walk into an event and cannot wait to get back to the NEC for our next event installments later this year for FIT Show and early in 2022 for W Exhibition & Elements.

“I am delighted to join Montgomery Group’s ‘Design & Build Division’ during such a key period for the live events industry. The built environment sector is very close to my heart. I have been fortunate to work with a plethora of leading experts and associations within this sector. I am looking forward to applying my skills and knowledge to the shows within the portfolio.”

Montgomery Group Design & Build Division MD, Nickie West added:“We’re very excited to announce Zoe’s appointment. With a wealth of experience within the built environment arena, gained across multiple live event platforms, Zoe is just the person we need to steer our portfolio of events through this period of recovery.

“We’ve got ambitious plans to broaden the proposition and increase the lifetime value of each of our shows. We will be introducing digital and hybrid elements, new features and content over the coming months. Zoe will play an integral role in bringing these plans to fruition. I am excited to get back on the show floor and look forward to introducing Zoe to our communities, face-to-face, later this year.”

FIT Show is the UK’s number one, award-winning showcase for the glass, glazing, window, door, hardware and components industry. FIT Show will return to the NEC 26 – 28 September 2021, Halls 17, 18 & 19.

The W Exhibition & Elements is the only UK B2B trade show for the joinery & furniture manufacturing industryshowcasing woodwork machinery, the latest materials, components, software, tools and innovations for the woodworking sector. The W Exhibition will take place at Birmingham NEC from February 6 – 9, 2022.