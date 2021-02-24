Jessica Charles joins micebook team as event director

micebook are delighted to announce that Jessica Charles has joined the micebook team as event director.

She will work closely with CEO Chetan Shah on developing and managing micebook’s growing event portfolio, including the inaugural V Awards, due to take place this July.

Charles was most recently co-head at incentive travel specialist Black Tomato Agency, where she worked for six years. Prior to that she held account and event management roles at DBMT, Banks Sadler, Ashfield Meetings & Events and Haymarket Media Group.

Shah said: “I have hired Jessica three times now and we are delighted that she is joining the team as event director. We have some great events planned in the coming year and these have to be executed to the highest standards, not only because of the pandemic and the challenges it poses for live events but also because our community deserve experiencing the best events possible after the year they have had.

“We are kicking off with the V Awards in July followed by some new exciting events soon to be announced. We truly believe in live and believe it will return stronger than ever before.”

Charles added: “Having sat in the same office as Chet when the idea of a platform that somehow connected buyers with suppliers was little more than just lunchtime office chat, to see how micebook has evolved over the last five years has been a privilege. Specifically, over the last 12 months, micebook has been the driving force in holding our industry together, providing a safe space to share concerns and challenges, inform and educate us whilst keeping us all engaged and, on many occasions, entertained.

“The opportunity to come on board and help Chet and the micebook team drive content further and bring people together through the power of live events was one I couldn’t say no to. I am really excited for the challenge that lies ahead, for all of us, and sharing some of that light at the end of the tunnel.”