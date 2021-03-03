Isle Of Wight Festival moves to September 2021

Organisers have confirmed that the festival is now taking place from 16-19 September 2021.

Isle of Wight Festival has moved its dates for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which takes place at Seaclose Park, will now open its doors from 16-19 September this year.

Sharing a video to announce the news, organisers wrote: “We’re so excited to announce that we’re moving the festival to 16th – 19th September 2021”.

They added: “We’re aiming to bring back as many of the artists as we can but rest assured, you’ll enjoy a stellar line-up over the festival weekend.”

The likes of Reading and Leeds, Parklife and Latitude have also ensured fans that their festivals will go ahead.

Latitude took to Twitter to reveal that planning was “well underway” and organisers couldn’t wait to be “reunited” with festival-goers this summer.

Reading and Leeds organisers wrote: “Following the government’s recent announcement, we can’t wait to get back to the fields this summer Party popper LET’S GO Clinking beer mugs #RandL21”.

Creamfields, which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, is full steam ahead – with organisers confirming it has now sold out in “record-breaking time”.

Meanwhile, Parklife organisers were “confident” the event, which takes place at Manchester’s Heaton Park, would go ahead this year. In December, the festival was moved from June to 11-12 September to give organisers more time.

Written by Jenny Mensah and originally published by RadioX.co.uk 2nd March 2021. SOURCE