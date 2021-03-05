Hybrid Events: Unlocked

By
Adam Parry
-
328

The future of events is hybrid—which combines the human engagement of in-person gatherings with the scavirtual conferencele and global reach of online experiences.

On Thursday, March 25, join marketing and event professionals from around the globe (including a few on the ground in our London studio) for a digital conference on all things hybrid. 

You’ll hear from the world’s top corporate planners, agencies, and digital experts about crafting your strategy, planning and producing a hybrid event, and leveraging hybrid for marketing and community building to make 2021 your most successful year yet.

You won’t want to miss …

  • Intro to hybrid events by leading creative agency emc3, including a walkthrough of onsite venue in London
  • Panel conversation on how digital technology is reshaping the events industry
  • Masterclass on hybrid event production, plus a workshop on audience engagement
  • Fireside chat with Hopin CEO Johnny Boufarhat and a special guest
  • Product announcement from Hopin VP of Product David Aubespin
  • 1:1 and small-group networking via video and chat

… and more! See the full schedule below.

Hosted in Partnership With

emc3

