Global video production and live streaming pioneer, Dreamtek, sees 40% growth in one year as the world goes virtual

2020 was the year that virtual took off and as the UK endures another national lockdown, it’s clear that 2021 and the foreseeable future is following suit. Whilst this has come as a challenge and adjustment for many businesses, for global video production company Dreamtek whose core foundation lies in technology and producing virtual events, it was simply a part of the everyday business model.

Working with some of the world’s largest tech companies such as YouTube, Facebook and Google, who understand the importance of live streaming and virtual events, Dreamtek utilised on their expertise as a key strategic partner quickly became a key strategic partner, providing bespoke technical expertise that helped transform traditionally in-person held events and conferences into virtual successes.

As a result of its innovative offering and the instrumental role played in enabling and supporting customers, Dreamtek grew an incredible 40% in 2020 from 2019 – with existing professional relationships driving this growth.

Dreamtek CEO Victoria Neeson comments, “Pre-Covid, we were already playing in a virtual world – we had been supporting our clients with innovative virtual events for years and we were at the cusp of it – we knew the technology and the impact of it. So, when Covid hit and the whole world realised the power of virtual events, we were already a step ahead as that’s always been the foundation of our business.

Advertisement

“And now that businesses have adapted to using virtual technology and have realised the benefits the technology brings their business, they won’t want to go back. In person events will eventually begin to take place but they will require some sort of virtual presence – it’s what we’re calling the hybrid model.

“I believe this model is going to eventually become the norm within the tech industry and also begin to emerge within the general business landscape.”

Dreamtek’s agnostic approach towards technology has also largely accelerated the company’s growth. Having built its own cloud infrastructure and technical solutions, as well as partnering with key platforms such as Hopin and Intrado, Dreamtek has been able to deliver the best solutions for its customers.

SPONSORED CONTENT