Glasgow secures future conference business worth £84m since 1 April 2020

New figures have shown that despite the current challenges facing the meetings industry, Glasgow has secured 28 new conferences from a range of sectors since 1 April 2020. The conferences will welcome over 36,000 delegates to the city and have an economic value of £84m.

Throughout the last year Team Glasgow have championed a partnership approach, working together to keep Glasgow front of mind for organisers as a world leading conference destination.

Glasgow Convention Bureau is proud to have worked closely with the city’s academic Conference Ambassadors to secure future conferences, two of which include the 2022 Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Europe Annual Conference and the 2022 bi-annual AMA SERVSIG Conference.

Never has partnership working been more significant than during the last twelve months. Glasgow has continued to win conferences for future years, despite the current restrictions. This is a clear endorsement of the confidence that the global meetings industry holds in our city, and the importance of our world-class academic ambassadors who invite their international peers to meet in Glasgow. Aileen Crawford, Head of Conventions at Glasgow Convention Bureau

The annual CASE Europe Conference will take place in the city from 29 August – 1 September 2022 at the Scottish Event Campus, welcoming 1,200 delegates to Glasgow with an economic benefit of £2.4m.

I am delighted that Glasgow has been chosen to host the CASE Europe Annual Conference in 2022. The opportunity to network with colleagues and share ideas and best practice has never been more mission-critical, and the opportunity to welcome colleagues from across the globe to Glasgow is hugely valuable to the University and our communities. Rachel Sandison, Vice-Principal, External Relations at the University of Glasgow

The SEC was delighted to support the University of Glasgow in the bid to secure CASE Europe for Glasgow in 2022. Conferences are key to supporting economic and social change, and CASE Europe is the perfect example. The goal of the event is to champion education to transform lives and society, and there is nowhere better to host the event than in Glasgow. Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales at the Scottish Event Campus

The bi-annual AMA SERVSIG Conference is to be held in the city in June 2022 and will welcome 250 delegates to the University of Strathclyde Technology & Innovation Centre, worth £350K to the local economy.

The bi-annual AMA SERVSIG conference brings academics from all over the world to highlight the superb research being undertaken in the service research community. I am proud that Glasgow will host SERVSIG in June 2022 at the University of Strathclyde Technology & Innovation Centre, and look forward to welcoming delegates to the city for the conference, which will provide an excellent platform for innovation, knowledge exchange and collaboration. Dr Matthew Alexander, Associate Dean (Post-Graduate Research), University of Strathclyde

We’re delighted that Matthew and his colleagues in Strathclyde Business School have won the right to host SERVSIG 2022, and we can’t wait to welcome delegates to our award-winning Technology and Innovation Centre next summer. It’s a great example of the power and potential of the partnership between the Convention Bureau and the city’s universities, something that will surely be a key driver as we work together to reposition and to re-assert Glasgow’s status as a leading conference destination in the post-COVID world. Gordon Hodge, Head of Conferencing & Events, University of Strathclyde Technology & Innovation Centre