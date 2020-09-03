GL events boosts UK events offering with furniture acquisition

GL events UK is delighted to announce that it has extended its service offering for the UK events, exhibitions and conferences market, through the addition of its new furniture division, which operates under the brand name, Xpect Furniture.

The acquisition will be headed up by two leading lights of the European furniture rental market both of whom come with an extensive portfolio of events delivered, and an impressive track record of industry, venue and product knowledge. Michelle Amer takes on the role of Sales Director, working alongside Operations Director, Stuart Clarke, both previously of St Albans based, JMT.

GL events UK, Managing Director, Scott Jameson, commented:

“At a time of such uncertainty for the UK events industry, we are proud that GL events UK is able to buck this trend and announce a positive development, underlining the readiness of our business to deliver total event infrastructure solutions, in their truest sense.

Advertisement

“In the UK, GL events has long been synonymous with the delivery of high quality temporary structures and event seating, and these are both markets where we have invested heavily in recent years to ensure that we offer our clients the best possible spectator and hospitality experience. But increasingly we are now called upon to deliver full overlay, which sees us offering project management, often in the role of principal contractor, alongside services such as branding and fitout, power and HVAC and technical services. Our expansion into the furniture market is the next logical step in offering clients all the services they need under one roof – and by extension, offering them ease of procurement, guaranteed quality across the board, and transparent accountability.

“Michelle and Stuart bring with them an ethos of quality product and service, innovation and a commitment to sustainability which echoes the principles embodied by GL events. Their experience in the European exhibition and conferencing markets re-enforces the position of the GL events group globally whose international Exhibition and Venues divisions form two of the Group’s three core business streams and supports the Group’s existing furniture holdings worldwide. We are delighted to be able to extend our infrastructure offering to our new and existing UK clients.”

Incoming Sales Director, Michelle Amer added:

“We look forward to hitting the ground running as the UK’s exhibition and conferencing markets re-open – we already offer a very strong proposition to clients, with the largest stock of high quality furniture in the UK – and with the backing of GL events, we plan to grow our stock of furniture, offering greater innovation, and a wider range of sustainable items.

“One of our key points of difference is our service – we offer a genuine 24/7 service to our customers and prioritise quality at every stage. So not only are our products carefully selected for their style, individuality and inherent quality, but they are looked after extremely well. As the business’ name suggests, we want our customers to expect a level of quality and service which they may not be used to, but which we believe should come as standard.”

Xpect furniture, will have physical bases in Castle Donington, St Albans and Birmingham, and will operate across the UK and Europe.