Farnborough International expands its event launch portfolio

Farnborough International has partnered with organisers Roucan to launch the new W.A.S.D Careers event, cementing its position as a pioneering event launch platform within the industry.

Organised by Roucan, W.A.S.D Careers is a brand-new gaming careers expo taking place 24-25 November 2022 in partnership with Farnborough International. Open to anyone interested in the UK games industry, W.A.S.D Careers will provide development talent with the platform to showcase their skills and for businesses within the sector to showcase their opportunities, recruit the next generations of professionals and discuss the future of the industry.

Taking place at Farnborough International’s world-class Exhibition and Conference Centre, the event will bring together the best-in-class UK student development talent and employers looking to work with them in the future. According to a report from recruitment agency Robert Walters, there are currently 27,000 people in the UK employed within the gaming sector, and employment is expected to triple within five years. The expo will be the first nationwide opportunity for development talent to meet prospective employers.

With more than 70 years of event experience and the organisers of the world-famous Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough International has an established track record of supporting the launches of pioneering new platforms and events, as part of the venue’s incubation partnership strategy and community focus.

Carlo Zoccali, venue and portfolio director at Farnborough International, pictured, said: “As the home of pioneering spirit, we are passionate about supporting businesses and events to develop and launch new platforms to the market. Through partnering with innovative organisers, such as Roucan, we can drive new business and networking opportunities for businesses and professionals in a multitude of industries across the UK, as well as our local community.”

Events, such as ITT Hub, The British Motor Show and Space-Comm Expo have been launched or revived as catalysts for conversation and connection within their respective sectors utilising the expertise of the venue’s industry-leading team.

Boasting 20,000sqm of flexible indoor event space, ample outdoor areas and the latest in-house technology, Farnborough International is the go-to destination and organisation for the pioneers of today and tomorrow.

Located in Hampshire, the purpose-built venue has strong transport links and is in easy reach of by train, just 35 minutes direct from London Waterloo, or by car from the M3.

For more information on Farnborough International, please visit the website: https://www.farnborough.com/