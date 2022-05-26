Express Badging Services for Events

Here at ID Card Centre, we’re dedicated to ensuring we meet your needs for events supplies, even at short notice. Our UK-based expert team is on hand to help you with queries about event badge printing, lanyards and other accessories.

We hold a wide range of products in stock. All orders for stock items placed before 3pm will be sent for next-day UK delivery, so we can help you out even when you’re in a rush. Our support team is also on hand to help with anything you might need, from advice before making your purchase to set-up and installation recommendations to resolve any technical problems.

Custom printed event badging

More and more people are looking to reduce their use of plastics, so paper event tickets are the way forward. Our in-house printing bureau can create paper event badges for your staff and attendees. The CR80 paper cards are just as durable as PVC and can be printed in full colour or monochrome, depending on the artwork of your event badges.

You can either send us your design or we can create one for you and, with our express service, we can deliver the badges to your doorstep in just a few days.

We can also provide plastic event badges designed to suit your needs. With a range of options available, our printed PVC event badges are ideal for those who need them for a longer period, or who want to reuse them.

We can also produce custom labels and wristbands for events, allowing you to brand all your promotional materials with your logo.

Printer rentals for badge production

If you need to print on-site at your event, our rental printers are ideal. We offer a range of options depending on your requirements, such as print volume, so you can choose the event badging system you need, for the exact length of time you need it for.

Flexible event pass printer

The event pass printer does what it says on the tin – and more. It’s a low-cost printer with the versatility to allow you to create your own custom event badging, wristbanding and other promotional materials without a fuss. With super-quick print speeds and economy consumables, you can print anything you need in seconds.

With the event badge printer, you can create attractive, full-colour event badges printed on sturdy cardboard. They can be the same size as a standard ID card or bigger depending on your requirements, and you can punch a hole in them to attach them to a lanyard for easy display. You don’t need to use any special materials, as the printer is compatible with most paper, card and labels in a range of sizes.

Add bespoke labels to your water bottles or other free gifts to market your business, or print your logo on the paper wristbands you hand out to event attendees – all for as little as 2p per print! It’s fast, reliable and perfect for those on a budget.

Lanyards for events

Our bespoke lanyards are manufactured in the UK, so you can order and receive customised lanyards printed with your logo in as little as three working days. All you need to do is supply us with your artwork – or we can create it for you – and choose a lanyard colour to match your organisation’s or event’s branding. You don’t need to compromise on cost or quality.

We also offer a range of plain and pre-printed lanyards that are ideal for events. Our pre-printed lanyards allow you to differentiate between staff, visitors, exhibitors and even contractors. With a host of colours available, you can order lanyards to match your event branding and give attendees a way to easily display their name badges.

Event accessories

Browse our range of event-related accessories. Vinyl pockets can be used to display staff and attendee badges when attached to lanyards, and to ensure your event badging process remains as organised as possible. We also offer a range of storage trays.

To find out how ID Card Centre’s badging and security solutions can meet your requirements, even at short notice, get in touch with a member of our expert team. We’ll be happy to help.

sales@idcardcentre.co.uk

01604 422422

