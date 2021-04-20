Explori and Evolio Join Forces in North America

Event measurement experts Explori and Evolio Marketing are pleased to announce that they have entered into a North American strategic partnership, combining strengths to further expand their world-class expo and corporate event measurement services.

Explori CEO Mark Brewster says, “We couldn’t have found a better partner at this stage in our strategy. Evolio’s experience, skills and reputation are second to none. Not only does this relationship deliver new resources, but it brings years of exhibit measurement specialism that is already adding value. The US has been the fastest growing market for us for the last three years. Having a US office, an expanded team, and additional expertise sees us primed for further growth.”

“Having worked in event measurement and strategy for more than 20 years, I am confident that Explori’ s platform and expertise solves the problem of delivering quality research at a massive scale regardless of the size and budget of an organization’s event marketing program,” commented Joe Federbush, President, Evolio. “There are strong synergies between our businesses and I’m very enthusiastic about the enhanced benefits and insights they will bring to Evolio’s customers.”

Federbush has taken the role of Executive Vice President, North America, at Explori and will oversee customer success, business development, and talent acquisition for BtoB and BtoC events, while continuing his role as President of EVOLIO.

Advertisement

“One of the most sought-after components of a strategic approach to measurement is the ability to provide largescale industry and client benchmarks,” added Federbush. “Explori leads the market in this respect, and through our partnership, we can further accelerate the development of our event and exhibit benchmarks for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, benefitting our clients significantly.”

Michael Dezso, Head of Experiential Strategy, Czarnowski says, “Providing our clients with measurement solutions is critical for their success and is an extremely important aspect of our business when managing strategic event programs. The combination of Evolio and Explori will be a great solution and I’m looking forward to seeing this in action.”