EventsAIR helps event planners to deliver the next level in virtual events

EventsAIR is pleased to announce the launch of the latest release of its OnAIR virtual and hybrid event solution. Version 3 includes AIRCast streaming and studio, giving event organizers the ability to raise the bar on how virtual sessions are produced and staged.

The modern-day event planner has had to look at new ways to deliver content that will engage and delight delegates, clients, sponsors, exhibitors, and audiences around the globe. Shifting to virtual events has been the only vehicle to do this and, in some cases, others are looking to a hybrid model of a blend of in- person and virtual to expand their reach.

EventsAIR has been at the forefront of virtual event tech with its initial release of OnAIR in May this year, offering a platform that has seen over 100,000 virtual attendees (and growing) take part in a virtual event experience.

“Our goal over the last few months has been to look at ways to support our clients and to keep the event industry connected to customers and business opportunities. OnAIR has hopefully played a part in achieving this and now with our latest release we are looking forward to delivering the next level in virtual and hybrid experiences,” said CEO Trevor Gardiner

AIRCast Studio allows the event organizer to bring speakers and audience members into a green room where they can check audio, video, and composition before moving them to the main stage to present. Once on the main stage, the event organizer can cut in media, polls or change screen configurations to bring their sessions to life. Other nice features of AIRCast Studio include automated or topic driven break out rooms, Live Q&A moderation, a hands up feature to add audience members to the stage plus much more.

EventsAIR has also included the ability to connect with AV production companies via RTMP feeds or event organizers can stream back to their preferred platform or partner with ease. All this functionality has been designed out of one simple to use interface within OnAIR.

“In a changing event climate, having the ability to deliver a great event experience is still at the heart of every professional event organizer and although in person events remain top of mind, it’s time to look at ways to deliver great content while keeping your audience engaged in new and exciting ways whether it be virtual or hybrid,” said EventsAIR Global Sales and Marketing Director Joe Ciliberto.

AIRCast is just one of the new features added in OnAIR Version 3 with enhancements in speaker management, exhibition hall, branding, and lots more. To find out more about the latest features in OnAIR and to take an online tour, visit us at www.eventsair.com