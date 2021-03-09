Eventbrite sees 10 x increase in ticket sales after government announcement

Paid tickets grew 18% in February vs. January, driven by a 23% increase in tickets to in-person events

Australia reached new pandemic-era highs

Ticketing trends began to accelerate in the United Kingdom

Eventbrite, Inc., a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today provided an update on the company’s event ticketing trends.

Paid ticket volume increased by 18% in February compared to January 2021, primarily driven by growth in paid tickets to in-person events, which increased 23% in February compared to January. Notably, paid ticket volume in Australia rose 26% month over month and reached a new pandemic-era high in February. Paid tickets also accelerated sharply in the United Kingdom after the Prime Minister unveiled the reopening plan for England, which sparked a 50% week-over-week increase. Paid tickets grew by 23% outside the United States and by 15% within the United States in February compared to January. Compared to a year ago, February paid ticket volume declined 67%, improving from a 69% year-to-year decline in January.

“As vaccinations accelerate, we are all eager to gather again in person, and Eventbrite is ideally positioned to meet pent up demand,” said Julia Hartz. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Eventbrite’s creators began to gain momentum in February with paid events growing double-digits compared to January. In parts of the world where the virus has started to recede or where there is a clear timeline for gatherings to return, like in England, we’re seeing many events sell out quickly, signifying a tremendous appetite to gather in person again. As other regions and countries make progress on virus control and vaccination, we are ready to support creators as they rebuild their businesses. We look forward to helping bring the world back together through live experiences.”