Event Technology Awards coveted People’s Choice Award voting open

Voting has opened today for #EventProfs to choose their favourite #EventTech supplier to win this year’s 10th anniversary edition of the People’s Choice Award.

The People’s Choice award is one of the most coveted awards presented. Proving the popularity of event tech suppliers amongst their customer base and showing potential customers that the product and services received have been of the highest standard.

Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented to the top-three suppliers, as voted for by the readers of Event Industry News.

Last year’s winners Bizzabo, First Sight Media and Brella will be rivalled this year by 2Heads Global Design, BW Events Tech, CrowdComms, NetworkTables, Pixl Revolution, ServiceRobots.com, Tag Digital and Whova.

Who will take home the crown? Vote HERE to decide. Voting closes 15th October 2022.

This year’s winners will be announced on 16th November 2022 at Event Tech Live London, ExCeL London. Register now.