Event Tech Live launches dedicated US and Canada show

Buoyed by its success in physical and virtual incarnations, Event Tech Live (ETL) will make its digital debut in the States and Canada late spring, ahead of a return to the Old Truman Brewery in November for the hybrid UK & Europe exhibition.

A product of demand from Event Tech Live attendees and customers on both sides of the pond, ETL USA & Canada will replicate the content and new technology onus of the UK show with a steer towards the solutions helping organisers to keep hosting events through the pandemic and, ultimately, the pivot back to some sort of normal.

Many Event Tech Live exhibitors and sponsors are in the process of expanding their businesses across the world. ETL’s proven formats work as a means for them to engage with key buyers and do deals, so the show organisers are confident that it will deliver on the other side of the Atlantic too.

Consulting with North American influencers, including Marco Giberti and Dahlia El Gazzar, ETL USA & Canada will broadcast the action from two live stages while a third promises highlights, exclusive interviews and tech trials.

Marco Giberti comments: “Event Tech Live set tall targets when it launched in London seven years ago. I watched as the team there delivered them, from breadth and level of content and providing a platform for start-ups to taking it all digital in a few short months for virtual ETL (vETL), in the eye of the second Covid-19 wave. That passion, that ingenuity, which runs right across the show, is just what we need in among the event tech effort Stateside.”

“The impact event tech has in shaping our experiences changes by the minute,” comments Dahlia El Gazzar. “Having ETL USA & Canada as a hub for peer sharing new solutions, ideas and case studies, is just what we need here. It can’t be an afterthought anymore.”

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, says: “There’s been an expressed desire from both North American-based attendees and our worldwide customer base for us to replicate the formula of ETL/vETL overseas.

“We can’t go there physically of course but the experience of planning and executing the first virtual Event Tech Live, which we ran for five days, providing what we promised it would, taught us a whole lot.

“We have the team to put a perfect digital show together; an event for expo organisers, event agencies, brands, corporates and meeting planners putting together/hosting events in the US and Canada.”

Event Tech Live USA & Canada takes place on Tuesday 8/Wednesday 9 June 2021 and will run to Central Standard Time, six hours behind GMT.

Fully researched, designed and delivered by the team behind ETL/vETL, the new show is set to fizz with the same mix of imagination, ingenuity, content and connection.

More information available via www.eventtechlive.com