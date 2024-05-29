Event Sustainability Live 2024 Announces Call for Speakers

Event Sustainability Live (ESL) is excited to announce the opening of its Call for Speakers for its second edition, set to take place on the 20th and 21st of November 2024 at ExCeL London. This landmark event is dedicated to driving sustainability in the events industry and invites experts to share their knowledge, strategies, and innovations with a passionate community of professionals.

ESL aims to build on the success of its inaugural edition by offering an engaging platform where industry leaders, event organisers, and sustainability advocates can collaborate and learn. The program will feature a diverse range of sessions focused on sustainable practices, emerging technologies, and the latest trends in green event management.

Key Information:

Event Dates: 20th & 21st November 2024

Location: ExCeL London, UK

Application Deadline for Call for Speakers: July 31, 2024

Who Should Apply:

Event Sustainability Live seeks speakers who are passionate about advancing sustainability within the events industry. We welcome applications from:

Sustainability officers and environmental consultants

Event planners and producers with successful green initiatives

Technology providers with solutions for sustainable event management

Policy makers and regulators focused on environmental standards

Academics and researchers with insights into sustainability trends and data

Benefits of Speaking:

Share your insights with a dedicated audience of industry professionals

Enhance your profile as a thought leader in event sustainability

Network with other experts and potential collaborators

Contribute to the collective efforts to make the events industry more sustainable

How to Apply:

Interested speakers are invited to submit their proposals through the Event Sustainability Live website here. Applicants should provide an abstract of their proposed session, highlighting the key takeaways for the audience, along with a brief biography outlining their experience and expertise in sustainability.

Join us in leading the charge towards a more sustainable future for the events industry at Event Sustainability Live 2024!