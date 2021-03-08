Event management & fundraising technology platform, Emma, launches today

“Together for every event” – Emma puts charities back in control of their event operations, fundraising, and cashflow

Emma is a future-proofed, single platform that makes event management and fundraising easier and more profitable. Built for charity event managers by charity event managers, Emma is responding to the growing demand for more transparency by 3rd party technology and fundraising suppliers that provide services to the charity sector.

“2020 challenged us to think differently about the events industry. We want to put more money and control back into the charities’ hands, providing a single platform to make events easier to manage and maximise fundraising potential whatever the industry landscape”, says Co-Founder, Jonathan Douglas.

Emma recognises the 21st century shift to acknowledge purpose before company profit, choosing only to work with suppliers and venues that truly care about its people, customers and the amount raised for the cause.

One platform for all your event management needs

Refreshingly easy-to-use, Emma combines the best features of all other platforms, providing vital assistance to help managers reach their event objectives.

Erupting with features and subscriber benefits, Emma is an ecosystem for any type of event: virtual, hybrid or in-person. These features cover four core areas:

Event Management: Intuitive, fully integrated event management technology – responsive microsites, ticket sales and virtual functionality Guest Management: Manage, maintain and communicate to guests through one central platform – registration, check-in and feedback surveys Fundraising Maximisation: Emma’s real passion is putting her users back in control of the funds they raise – silent auctions, pledging, auction items and voucher management Community Expertise: The Emma community gathers insights from industry experts and encourages users to share knowledge and experience directly with their peers.

Emma is not limited to the non-profit market. Engagement, activation, conference and cultivation events can also be run through the platform.