CHS Leeds cancel 2020 event

CHS Group, the organiser behind CHS Leeds, have announced that its 2020 event, scheduled for 7 July has been cancelled. The announcement follows confirmation that the event’s host venue, the firstdirect Arena, will be unable to accommodate the event.

Reflecting on the decision to cancel, Emma Cartmell, CEO & Founder of the CHS Group, said: “As a group, we’ve never had to cancel a show before. But these are such extraordinary times that, while it’s a massive shame, I am sure it will be seen as the responsible decision by not only our exhibitor community but by the hundreds of visitors who would normally participate in CHS Leeds.”

Emma, continued: “We have no intention of compromising our exhibitors investment in the show, or our own reputation for putting on positive, safe, and productive events for all who take part.”

The group had been following government guidelines regarding operating in a Covid and post-Covid-19 environment, and in particular awaiting information about how and when indoor business events might be able to take place. Equally, CHS Group, was awaiting clarity as to whether the venue would be open and operating to accommodate the event.

“Although there still remains little usable government guidance regarding business events, we have now received confirmation that the firstdirect Arena will be unable to accommodate CHS Leeds 2020 in July, which effectively has taken away any hope of putting on an event,” continued Emma. “This is a really hard thing to do; CHS Leeds was the first event we created as a business, it celebrated its 10th Birthday last year, and is much loved by everyone that comes along. We’re a small business ourselves, so can empathise with our sponsors, exhibitors and visitors, who need these events to happen so they can make sales, run events and do business.”

CHS Leeds will now reschedule to 27th April 2021 however with CHS Birmingham also offering an opportunity for the industry to do business again on 27th October 2020, and the CHS Awards taking place later in the evening, there still exists a chance for the industry to come together. CHS Group has committed to make contact with all exhibitors individually, as part of the cancellation process.