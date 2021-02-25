Camp Bestival to go ahead as planned, says organiser Rob da Bank

image captionFatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Friendly Fires and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are among the acts set to appear this year

Organisers of the Camp Bestival music festival say it is expected to go ahead as planned this summer.

If Covid is under control in line with the government’s plan, limits on social contact in England could be gone by 21 June.

Camp Bestival curator Rob da Bank said he was “counting down” the minutes, hours and days to the event in Dorset.

Reading and Leeds Festival organisers said on Wednesday they were “very confident” of running their events.

The four-day Camp Bestival is due to take place at Lulworth Castle from 29 July to 1 August.

Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Friendly Fires, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor – as well as children’s favourite Mr Tumble – are among the acts set to appear.

Rob da Bank said: “There is literally nothing [my wife] Josie and I like more in life than standing in a field surrounded by family and friends, dressed in daft outfits dancing to amazing bands and DJs and Mr Tumble.

“That’s exactly what we plan to be doing at Camp Bestival.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out the new four-step plan to ease England’s lockdown on Monday.

The fourth step from 21 June will potentially see all legal limits on social contact removed, if conditions are met.

Like all other festivals in 2020 – last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Camp Bestival, a family-friendly festival, had previously been held annually on the Lulworth Estate since 2008.

