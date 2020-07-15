BlueJeans Elevates the Virtual Event Experience and Expands Audience Reach

Market, Produce, and Monetise Events in the Digital-First Era with Integrated Ticketing, Dynamic Promotions and Interactive Video Live Streaming for up to 50,000 Attendees

BlueJeans by Verizon today announced new partner integrations and feature enhancements to its BlueJeans Events interactive video live streaming platform to improve attendee recruitment, engage diverse audiences, and seamlessly follow-up post-event. By matching audience expectations for modern, virtual experiences and enabling event managers to more closely simulate on-site customer connections—including the ability to host up to 150 speakers and 50,000 attendees—BlueJeans Events empowers organisations and individuals to deliver multi-purpose digital events at scale.

Enhanced Management for Better Engagement

To better support organisations cross-functionally as they transition their events to online, BlueJeans has added additional partner integrations that work seamlessly with BlueJeans Events:

Salesforce: Capture attendee data with hands-free lead tracking for BlueJeans Events and Salesforce. Users can automate their marketing and sales follow-up strategy with integrated data sync for webinar attendees and remove the time-consuming task of cleaning, filtering, and uploading Excel documents by instantly sending all lead data into a Salesforce campaign.



Splash: Event organisers can now streamline the event promotions and follow-up process by integrating Splash with BlueJeans Events. Create compelling event invitations and promotion pages, dynamic registration forms, and engaging participant outreach plans to drive attendance for any type of virtual event hosted on BlueJeans. Once integrated with BlueJeans Events, Splash creates highly customisable marketing assets to drive a brand-centric experience for any webinar, virtual conference, or product launch event.



TicketSocket: For event monetisation, TicketSocket provides a front-end, white-labeled payment and ticketing system that integrates with BlueJeans Events to promote and collect payments with gated access for live streaming.

Going Live with BlueJeans Events

BlueJeans Events now provides the ability to natively host up to 150 presenters and 50,000 attendees (up from 15,000 attendees previously). This allows users to engage large audiences on any device, OS, or browser to deliver the maximum reach for any and all events, while taking advantage of BlueJeans’ exceptional controls & interactivity features.

Social media platform streaming

Furthermore, BlueJeans Events is launching a seamless integration for YouTube Live, similar to the existing Facebook Live integration, that provides event producers with one-click access to broadcast their BlueJeans Event over YouTube Live for expanded coverage. Additionally, BlueJeans Events is making it easier for event hosts to leverage Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) to stream their BlueJeans Events on additional social media platforms including LinkedIn Live, Microsoft Stream, and Twitter’s Periscope.

Closed captioning

Delivering on our promise to provide large-scale streaming that is accessible for all attendees, BlueJeans Events now includes automated, real-time closed captioning for no additional fee.

App Share for Chrome

Building on our previous entire-screen share option, presenters and moderators can now select individual desktop applications to share content for an extra layer of privacy and security. This blocks unwanted content or notifications from being seen by the audience.

Attendee Search

Moderators can now quickly search for individual attendees’ names to bring additional control and visibility to event orchestrators.

Availability

Social media platform streaming will be available for customer preview by September. All other features and integrations highlighted above are currently available for BlueJeans Events customers. To stay up to date on the latest features and availability, visit: http://www.bluejeans.com/products/events

“The demand for virtual ticketing and streaming events has never been higher,” said Mark Miller, CEO, TicketSocket. “TicketSocket’s commitment to global sales efforts is propelled by our partnership with BlueJeans Events for marketing webinars, media events, entertainment, and business exhibitions, and we expect incremental growth and interest to continue through the summer as more venues, vendors, and promoters look for online alternatives to in-person events. Our integration with BlueJeans Events provides a white-labeled, brand-centric option for revenue-driven customers that need flexible paywalls for web-based audiences.”