Audience Engagement from your mobile phone

Simple audience participation in the palm of the attendee's hand and on their favourite device, their mobile phone!

Pylon One Limited has announced its latest product – Delegate Live, which gives your audience real-time participation simply by sending a text from a mobile phone.

Across all industries, we are seeing unprecedented levels of disruption to the way we work and no matter the sector, Live Events have seen the biggest impact. The launch of Delegate Live provides the solution for employees to remain safe without losing the opportunity to gain audience participation as marketers switch to live streaming events.

Mike Lang, Sales and Marketing Director Pylon One said, “We are constantly evolving our Pylon One service offerings, and with the current situation we have accelerated the development of Delegate Live. We are happy to have produced, a simple yet very versatile solution, that enables real-time audience participation at any virtual event.

Delegate Live utilises a very simple workflow, designed around the ease and speed of text messaging. Each session is effortlessly set up through our unique platform and inbound texts are seamlessly moderated before being shared on the main screen, for everyone to see. Further engagement with delegates can be achieved by exporting all of the questions and replying post-event!”

Delegate Live has been designed to maximise the audience participation, but keeps it really simple, using a device that everyone has access to and all know how to use…

The solution provides the perfect gateway for your audience to get their questions heard, in real-time from anywhere, and you don’t have to worry about additional bandwidth!

Once the session has been enabled, the telephone number that the audience will text is shared and when they have a question, or poll to answer, the delegates text it – live! Furthermore, Delegate Live enables the content to be checked and moderated to ensure all content is acceptable, saving any potential for embarrassment.