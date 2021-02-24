APPG statement on the government’s roadmap for leaving lockdown

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Events (APPG) welcomes the publication of the Governments coronavirus roadmap, announced by the Prime Minister on Monday, which sets out the gradual lifting of restrictions, and in particular the optimism this provides for the UK’s event sector, which continues to face enormous challenges.

However, we do feel there are some important areas that require some further clarification and we have today written to both the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, requesting further detail on the following:

Pilot events: While the plan to launch another series of pilot events, using testing measures as part of the new Events Research Programme, could help speed up the return of live events of all kinds, given these are not currently scheduled to take place until April, we would request Government bring forward the dates of these, as any further delay in re-opening would be devastating for the sector.

Pandemic insurance: As we have previously advocated, the introduction of a government backed insurance scheme, as has been initiated by several other countries, would provide increased confidence and security to allow live events to return safely and viably. We therefore urge the Government to implement this as quickly as possible.

G7 Summit: Given the three-day G7 Summit is due to take place in Cornwall from June 11th 2021, how does the Government plan to manage this, given the planned restrictions on large business events are not due to be fully lifted until June 21st 2021.

Financial support: While we again welcome the Prime Ministers statement and plan for recovery, it is vital that the Chancellor gives full consideration in his forthcoming budget for further tailored support to the events sector, until such time as it is permitted to fully open and return to its pre pandemic operating levels.

The events sector urgently needs additional clarity on reopening and critical targeted financial support from the Government to ensure that events of all kinds can resume safely, that this vital £80 billion world class industry is protected and that events can continue to support the economic recovery that our country so desperately needs, and we look forward to working in partnership with the government, and the wider events sector, in achieving our shared objectives.