2020 International AGF Award Winners

Festivals from seven countries across three continents were last night crowned winners at the 2nd International AGF Awards, organised by A Greener Festival.
The ceremony took place at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington High St, London, as part of the Green Events & Innovations Conference and on the opening night of ILMC32, and was supported by Stack-Cup.
To be considered for an award, festivals must undergo a detailed assessment, a site visit, and analysis as part of the evidence-based Greener Festival Award scheme. Winners are those who scored highest across ten categories over the last 12 months. The International Greener Festival Award is the highest overall scoring festival, across all festivals that were assessed globally.
Co-Hosts Ben Challis and Claire O’Neill of A Greener Festival presented the awards.
And the winners are:
International Greener Festival Award
ØYA FESTIVAL (NO)
AGF Greener Transport Award
Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)
AGF Community Action Award
Greenbelt Festival (UK )
AGF Circular Festival Award
(for reduced waste & resourcefulness)
Øya Festival (NO)
AGF Greener Catering Award
DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)
AGF Greener Power Award
The Green Gathering (UK)
AGF Pied Piper Award
(for greener communication)
We Love Green (FR)
AGF Greener Creative Award
Wonderfruit Festival (TH)
AGF Water & Sanitation Award
(Supported by MSS International)
Strawberry Fields (AU)
AGF Greener Innovations Award
Composting System @ Sziget Festival (HU)