2020 International AGF Award Winners

Nominees and Winners of 2019 International AGF Awards

Copyright © AMMP/Bogdan Maran

Festivals from seven countries across three continents were last night crowned winners at the 2nd International AGF Awards, organised by A Greener Festival.



The ceremony took place at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington High St, London, as part of the Green Events & Innovations Conference and on the opening night of ILMC32, and was supported by Stack-Cup.



To be considered for an award, festivals must undergo a detailed assessment, a site visit, and analysis as part of the evidence-based Greener Festival Award scheme. Winners are those who scored highest across ten categories over the last 12 months. The International Greener Festival Award is the highest overall scoring festival, across all festivals that were assessed globally.



Co-Hosts Ben Challis and Claire O’Neill of A Greener Festival presented the awards.



And the winners are:

International Greener Festival Award

ØYA FESTIVAL (NO)

AGF Greener Transport Award

Cambridge Folk Festival (UK)



AGF Community Action Award

Greenbelt Festival (UK )

AGF Circular Festival Award

(for reduced waste & resourcefulness)

Øya Festival (NO)



AGF Greener Catering Award

DGTL Festival Amsterdam (NL)



AGF Greener Power Award

The Green Gathering (UK)



AGF Pied Piper Award

(for greener communication)

We Love Green (FR)



AGF Greener Creative Award

Wonderfruit Festival (TH)



AGF Water & Sanitation Award

(Supported by MSS International)

Strawberry Fields (AU)

Advertisement

AGF Greener Innovations Award

Composting System @ Sziget Festival (HU)